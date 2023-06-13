Digging Into Trump’s Indictment, and Melina Abdullah on Cop City in Atlanta

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay break down Donald Trump’s federal indictment for the mishandling of classified docs (18:27), before codirector of Black Lives Matter Grassroots Melina Abdullah joins the show to break down the Stop Cop City movement in Atlanta, G.A. (1:01:10). Plus, an incident at an airport calls the WNBA’s mode of transportation into question (1:15:43), and quick thoughts on the “Home Depot Girl” (1:28:36).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Melina Abdullah
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
