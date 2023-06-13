 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Digging Into Trump’s Indictment, and Melina Abdullah on Cop City in Atlanta

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay break down Donald Trump’s federal indictment

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay break down Donald Trump’s federal indictment for the mishandling of classified docs (18:27), before codirector of Black Lives Matter Grassroots Melina Abdullah joins the show to break down the Stop Cop City movement in Atlanta, G.A. (1:01:10). Plus, an incident at an airport calls the WNBA’s mode of transportation into question (1:15:43), and quick thoughts on the “Home Depot Girl” (1:28:36).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Melina Abdullah
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

