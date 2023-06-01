‘Summer House’ Reunion Part 1 and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Part 2



The rumors are hot, and the reunions are in season. Chelsea Stark-Jones and Zack Peter reunite to cover the Summer House reunion (2:00), coming to the conclusion that no one wants to see Carl and Lindsay happy. Later, they switch gears and head back to the messy second half of the Vanderpump Rules reunion. The two break down the new developments, from Tom Sandoval throwing a tantrum (26:30) to Raquel and Tom being adamant they aren’t pathological liars. Plus, we get more insight on the Scheana push/punch discrepancy (40:00) and much more.

Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones and Zack Peter

Producer: Devon Renaldo

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

