‘Summer House’ Reunion Part 1 and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Part 2

Chelsea and Zack unpack all the latest drama from the recent reunions, including Tom Sandoval’s tantrum

By Chelsea Stark-Jones
The rumors are hot, and the reunions are in season. Chelsea Stark-Jones and Zack Peter reunite to cover the Summer House reunion (2:00), coming to the conclusion that no one wants to see Carl and Lindsay happy. Later, they switch gears and head back to the messy second half of the Vanderpump Rules reunion. The two break down the new developments, from Tom Sandoval throwing a tantrum (26:30) to Raquel and Tom being adamant they aren’t pathological liars. Plus, we get more insight on the Scheana push/punch discrepancy (40:00) and much more.

Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

