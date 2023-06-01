

This week, Dave and Neil are joined by The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh to debate the best Spider-Man movie! They start by recapping the results from last episode on the greatest cinematic car chase, and then discuss the inspiration for the debate, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (1:55). Next, they walk through a series of pretrial awards and dismissals before reading a few listener submissions (21:35). Finally, they select one of the listener picks to add to the poll and present their own choices for the best Spider-Man movie (84:28).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best Spider-Man movie ever? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Hosts: Dave Gonzales and Neil Miller

Guest: Ben Lindbergh

Production: Kai Grady and Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo