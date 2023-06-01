 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Best Spider-Man Movie

This week, Dave and Neil are joined by The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh to debate the best Spider-Man movie! They start by recapping the results from last episode on the greatest cinematic car chase, and then discuss the inspiration for the debate, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.’

By Dave Gonzales, Neil Miller, and Ben Lindbergh
Columbia/Sony Pictures Animation


This week, Dave and Neil are joined by The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh to debate the best Spider-Man movie! They start by recapping the results from last episode on the greatest cinematic car chase, and then discuss the inspiration for the debate, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (1:55). Next, they walk through a series of pretrial awards and dismissals before reading a few listener submissions (21:35). Finally, they select one of the listener picks to add to the poll and present their own choices for the best Spider-Man movie (84:28).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best Spider-Man movie ever? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Hosts: Dave Gonzales and Neil Miller
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Production: Kai Grady and Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Poll

What is the best Spider-Man movie ever?

view results
  • 17%
    Dave: ‘No Way Home’
    (3 votes)
  • 29%
    Neil: ‘Spider-Man 2’
    (5 votes)
  • 5%
    Ben: ‘Homecoming’
    (1 vote)
  • 47%
    Listener (Rebecca): ‘Into the Spider-Verse’
    (8 votes)
17 votes total Vote Now

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

How Will the Nuggets and Heat Come Out in Game 1?

What adjustments or new wrinkles could we see from Denver and Miami as they tip off the Finals? Here’s what to watch for from each side.

By Kevin O'Connor

A Semiserious Guide to the 2023 NBA Finals

Himmy Butler. The Sombor Shuffle. Shakira. Room 836. If none of this makes sense to you, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of all the Nuggets-Heat story lines, narratives, and inside jokes heading into the Finals.

By Seerat Sohi

The 2023 NBA Finals Entrance Survey

Who is the biggest X factor in Nuggets-Heat? How will Miami guard Nikola Jokic? Our staff answers the most pressing questions about the Finals and makes their series picks.

By The Ringer Staff

NBA Finals Game 1 Best Bets and Preview. Plus, Where Do the Celtics Go From Here?

The East Coast Bias boys recap the Heat’s Game 7 blowout win, then dive deep into the NBA Finals and more

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

The National With Jeremy Bolm

This week on ‘Bandsplain,’ frontman, writer, label owner and podcast host Jeremy Bolm joins us to discuss Brooklyn’s own Cincinnati band, the National

By Yasi Salek

Ronda Rousey Critical of WWE’s Women’s Tag Division and AEW Talent Anxious About Brand Split

Ben, Khal, and Brian raise their red Solo cups to the sky to celebrate Montez Ford’s birthday and then talk Ronda Rousey, Justin Credible, and more

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more