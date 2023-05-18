 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Greatest Cinematic Car Chase

In honor of the new ‘Fast and Furious’ movie, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best cinematic car chase. Cast your vote here!

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Village Roadshow Pictures


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the greatest cinematic car chase! They start by talking about the inspiration for this debate, Fast X, as well as the entire Fast and Furious franchise (5:14). Then, they go through pretrial dismissals and give out some awards (22:24) before finally revealing their picks for the greatest cinematic car chase (43:59)! They also read some listener submissions and choose one (or two) to add to the final poll (1:03:34).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the greatest cinematic car chase? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the greatest cinematic car chase?

view results
  • 0%
    Dave: ‘Ronin’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Joanna: ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Listener (Lisa): ‘The French Connection’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Listener (Ryan): ‘Bullitt’
    (0 votes)
0 votes total

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

