‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 39-42



Juliet and Callie continue the almost-finished rewatch of Love Island Season 3. This week, they discuss episodes 39-42, mulling over the big question of the season: Should Chris and Liv be together? (00:58) They also discuss who they think will win, and ponder where they think the cast is now and who could be up to what (5:11). The ladies also get into a conversation about the contrast between U.K. reality TV and U.S. reality TV (8:31). Then, they talk about Tyla and her not-so-authentic moves around the villa (11:22), Gabby’s lack of affection with Marcel and where their relationship is going (13:04), the God-awful men’s fashion (17:31), and this week’s challenges (22:05). Lastly, Juliet and Callie mention Sam and Georgia’s relationship (27:25) and Kem and Chris’s parenting views (28:35).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Jade Whaley

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify