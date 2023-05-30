 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Succession’ Season 4 Wrap-Up, Plus an Interview With Mark Mylod

Joanna and Van reflect on the series’ legacy

By Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan
HBO


Joanna Robinson is joined by Van Lathan to share their closing thoughts on Succession Season 4 and the HBO series as a whole. They discuss Kendall’s fall from grace this season, how the show’s ending compares to Hamlet, and the trickle-down effect of the internal strife among the Roy siblings. Along the way, they talk about how Succession places intimate family dynamics in conversation with the impact of American capitalism, and why Lukas Matsson works as the ideal Waystar Royco successor. Later, Joanna is joined by multi-episode Succession director and executive producer Mark Mylod to talk about shooting the final scene, the fate of the Roy siblings, the various filmmaking choices throughout the series finale, and much more.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan
Guest: Mark Mylod
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

When to Buy Hyped Cards, Plus a Soccer Market Update With Jason Flynn

Mike and Jesse discuss when to purchase cards for players like Victor Wembanyama, Derrick White, and Caleb Martin

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Ron DeSantis’s False Start, Game 7 Audio, and NBA Take Whiplash

Bryan and David also chat about LeBron’s retirement comments and TNT’s handling of the pivotal foul review in Game 6

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

The Superkick Heard Round the World, ‘Money in the Bank’ Expectations, and Change Coming to the Bloodline?

Plus, why Rosenberg believes Ronda Rousey is back on the ascent

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

What Will Be the Aftermath of the ’22-’23 Premier League Season?

James Allcott, Ciarán Carlin, and JCC discuss the final day of the Premier League season and what the future holds for Southampton, Aston Villa, Fulham, Leeds, and more

By James Lawrence Allcott

Ryen Was Wrong About the Heat and Is Picking Against Them Again, Plus Jeff Van Gundy and Andy Cohen!

Ryen talks the Celtics’ defeat to the Heat and previews Heat-Nuggets in the NBA Finals

By Ryen Russillo

How Hollywood’s Writers Strike Could Change the Future of TV and Movies

Derek speaks with Matt Belloni about past writers strikes and the potential impacts of the current WGA strike

By Derek Thompson and Matthew Belloni