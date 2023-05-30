‘Succession’ Season 4 Wrap-Up, Plus an Interview With Mark Mylod



Joanna Robinson is joined by Van Lathan to share their closing thoughts on Succession Season 4 and the HBO series as a whole. They discuss Kendall’s fall from grace this season, how the show’s ending compares to Hamlet, and the trickle-down effect of the internal strife among the Roy siblings. Along the way, they talk about how Succession places intimate family dynamics in conversation with the impact of American capitalism, and why Lukas Matsson works as the ideal Waystar Royco successor. Later, Joanna is joined by multi-episode Succession director and executive producer Mark Mylod to talk about shooting the final scene, the fate of the Roy siblings, the various filmmaking choices throughout the series finale, and much more.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan

Guest: Mark Mylod

Producer: Kai Grady

