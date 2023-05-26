 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Wedding Episode and ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’

Rachel and Callie also give a respectful “quick” note on the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion

By Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry
Bravo


‌On today’s episode, Rachel is joined by Callie Curry as they recap Teresa’s wedding episode and their overall thoughts on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. They go over their first impressions of the wedding (03:19), the Joe and Mellissa drama (04:03), and give a respectful “quick” note on the Vanderpump Rules reunion (23:12). Then they give their thoughts on the latest episode of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard (34:22).

‌Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Callie Curry
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Reality TV Podcast

The Latest

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes Joins the Friday Something

Hayes talks about partnering with Trick Williams, training with Cody Rhodes, and a potential opportunity to wrestle John Cena

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Prestige TV Has Taken a Page Out of Sportswriting’s Media Playbook

‘Succession’ makes its stars and creators available to journalists after episodes air. The result is eerily similar to an NBA star fielding questions in a postgame press conference.

By Bryan Curtis

Celtics Make It a Series, and Carmelo Calls It a Career

Plus: Jason Goff and Danny Parkins check in on the state of sports in Chicago, and Raheem Palmer and Ben Solak discuss the 76ers’ potential offseason plans

By Brian Barrett, Jason Goff, and 3 more

This Summer’s Top Free Agents: Where Next for Zaha, Messi, Tielemans, and More

Plus, what does the future hold for Liverpool with a quartet of players soon to be leaving for free

By James Lawrence Allcott

The TV Reinvention of ‘American Born Chinese’

Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel gets the Disney treatment and keeps much of the comic’s message

By Daniel Chin

Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 Rapid Reaction and Early Game 6 Leans

The Celtics keep their season going

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more