‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Wedding Episode and ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’

On today’s episode, Rachel is joined by Callie Curry as they recap Teresa’s wedding episode and their overall thoughts on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. They go over their first impressions of the wedding (03:19), the Joe and Mellissa drama (04:03), and give a respectful “quick” note on the Vanderpump Rules reunion (23:12). Then they give their thoughts on the latest episode of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard (34:22).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Callie Curry
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
