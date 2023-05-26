 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cooking With Volcanic Heat, an Italian Pasta Crisis, and Tasting Sapote Negra in Tenerife

Juliet and Jacoby discuss more British profiling, question cheese-flavored chocolate truffles, and debate a Michelin-star meal served in the stratosphere

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Ringer


All good things must come to an end, and in this week’s episode, Juliet and Jacoby put a bow around their spring break trip to Spain. They discuss more British profiling, question cheese-flavored chocolate truffles, and debate a Michelin-star meal served in the stratosphere. For this week’s taste test, we return to Finca Ecológica La Calabacera to taste sapote negra. Finally, Juliet and Jacoby close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

