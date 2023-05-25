Are the Celtics Back in the Series? Plus, Carmelo Anthony Retires ... Is LeBron Ready to Follow?

The East Coast Bias boys share their instant reactions to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals (0:25). Then, they discuss the Nuggets sweeping the Lakers (14:45) before wondering whether LeBron is really ready to retire and looking at Carmelo Anthony’s career as a whole (25:33). Finally, they take a look at last weekend’s PGA Championship (40:41) and look at this summer’s boxing schedule (45:45).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon and Donnie Beacham
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
