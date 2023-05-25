 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are the Celtics Back in the Series? Plus, Carmelo Anthony Retires ... Is LeBron Ready to Follow?

The East Coast Bias boys share their instant reactions to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals and more

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Boston Celtics (116) Vs. Miami Heat (99) At Kaseya Center Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images


The East Coast Bias boys share their instant reactions to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals (0:25). Then, they discuss the Nuggets sweeping the Lakers (14:45) before wondering whether LeBron is really ready to retire and looking at Carmelo Anthony’s career as a whole (25:33). Finally, they take a look at last weekend’s PGA Championship (40:41) and look at this summer’s boxing schedule (45:45).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon and Donnie Beacham
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

