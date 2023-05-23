 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The One and Only VanVan! Plus, Jim Brown’s Complicated Legacy.

Van and Rachel also discuss Brittney Griner making her WNBA return and speaking on why she’s now standing for the national anthem

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the life of Jim Brown, which included both advocating for civil rights and arrests for assaulting women (20:29). Then, they react to Tim Scott’s presidential bid (35:48) before welcoming music sensation VanVan and her father Reggie McConneaughey to talk about playing outside everyday and her rise to social media stardom (53:16). Finally, Brittney Griner makes her WNBA return and speaks on why she’s now standing for the national anthem (1:14:22).

‌Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guests: VanVan and Reggie McConneaughey
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Higher Learning

The Latest

Why Is LeBron James Threatening Retirement?

Will James actually walk away from the NBA after getting swept by the Nuggets? Probably not. So why did he say he might? Here’s four possible reasons.

By Kevin O'Connor

Battles, Beef, and Behind the Scenes in Dublin, Prem and URC Final Previews, and Adam Radwan Joins the Baa-Baas

The lads pick the bones out of potentially the best and most brutal Champions Cup final ever between Leinster and La Rochelle

By The Rugby Pod

Nuggets Sweep Their Way Into the Finals, Debating the Lakers’ Future, and Why Joe Needs to Go

Verno and KOC congratulate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for sweeping the Lakers en route to their first-ever NBA Finals appearance

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Where Do LeBron James, the Lakers, and the Celtics Go from Here?

Seerat and Michael also give big flowers to Nikola Jokic

By Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina

2023’s Most Interesting Fantasy Quarterbacks

The guys highlight some of the best fantasy quarterbacks heading into the season, including Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and more!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Why Youth Sports in America Are in Decline

Derek talks to Jason Gay of the Wall Street Journal and Tom Farrey, the executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Sports and Society Program, to see what’s going on and what we should do

By Derek Thompson