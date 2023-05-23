The One and Only VanVan! Plus, Jim Brown’s Complicated Legacy.

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the life of Jim Brown, which included both advocating for civil rights and arrests for assaulting women (20:29). Then, they react to Tim Scott’s presidential bid (35:48) before welcoming music sensation VanVan and her father Reggie McConneaughey to talk about playing outside everyday and her rise to social media stardom (53:16). Finally, Brittney Griner makes her WNBA return and speaks on why she’s now standing for the national anthem (1:14:22).

‌Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Guests: VanVan and Reggie McConneaughey

Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher