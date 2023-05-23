 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023’s Most Interesting Fantasy Quarterbacks

The guys highlight some of the best fantasy quarterbacks heading into the season, including Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and more!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck highlight a handful of the most interesting fantasy quarterbacks going into the 2023 season with help from The Ringer’s 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings (2:19). Finally, the guys close with emails (48:47).

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (7:50)
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (15:25)
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (21:05)
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (28:17)
Daniel Jones, New York Giants (36:03)
Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (41:55)

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

