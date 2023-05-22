Breaking Fanatics News, Hobby Exclusivity Deals, and Talking Singles With Josh Cohen



Mike and Jesse start the pod with some breaking news about Fanatics acquiring PWCC (0:31). Then, they talk about the conference finals in the NBA (4:33) before discussing the rumored exclusivity deals for a few NFL rookie quarterbacks, and whether that would be good or bad for the hobby (13:25). Later, Josh Cohen from PC Sportscards joins to talk about the card market (28:24). They wrap up the show by talking about some new releases and answering your mailbag questions (1:01:44)!

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guest: Josh Cohen

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts