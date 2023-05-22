 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking Fanatics News, Hobby Exclusivity Deals, and Talking Singles With Josh Cohen

Mike and Jesse react to the recent news that Fanatics has acquired PWCC and talk about some exclusivity deal rumors

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Nanterre 92 v Metropolitans 92 - Betclic Elite Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod with some breaking news about Fanatics acquiring PWCC (0:31). Then, they talk about the conference finals in the NBA (4:33) before discussing the rumored exclusivity deals for a few NFL rookie quarterbacks, and whether that would be good or bad for the hobby (13:25). Later, Josh Cohen from PC Sportscards joins to talk about the card market (28:24). They wrap up the show by talking about some new releases and answering your mailbag questions (1:01:44)!

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Josh Cohen
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

Pat McAfee’s ESPN Deal, the Kevin Harlan Playoff Experience, and This Week in 2024

Bryan and David also discuss some 2024 presidential run announcements, including from Senator Tim Scott

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

The Launch of Tim Scott’s Presidential Bid With Caitlin Byrd

Caitlin and Bakari discuss the senator’s chances of winning over Republican voters

By Bakari Sellers

Juliet and Amanda’s 2023 Book Recommendations

In this special episode of ‘Jam Session,’ Juliet and Amanda break down the current attitude toward literary fiction and share their book recommendations

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Netflix Crashes TV’s Ad Party

Matt and Lucas Shaw also discuss Netflix’s upfront debut and what it was like watching the presentations in the middle of a writers strike

By Matthew Belloni

The Heat Go Up 3-0, Carmelo Anthony Retires, and Lakers on the Verge of Getting Swept

Logan and Raja talk about the Celtics’ embarrassing loss to the Heat in a must-win Game 3 and celebrate Carmelo Anthony after his retirement announcement

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Big Weekend Coming Up for WWE, AEW, and NXT!

This week, David, Kaz, and Brian kick off the show by discussing Willow Nightingale becoming the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion and more

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more