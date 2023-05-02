The Latest Mass Shooting in Texas, and ‘Good Moms Bad Choices’

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the shooting deaths of five people in Texas and the political fallout of the tragedy (20:18). Then, the internet comes for Brian McKnight for his questionable parenting (31:49). Speaking of parenting, Erica Dickerson and Jamilah Mapp, hosts of the Good Moms Bad Choices podcast join to discuss redefining motherhood (56:35).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay

Guest: Erica Dickerson and Jamilah Mapp

Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher