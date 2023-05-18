The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Finale

On today’s episode, Jodi Walker and Zack Peter give their reactions to the Season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules. They start the Vanderpump finale recap by talking about the dramatic opening (06:45), Ariana and Sandoval’s tense conversation (13:52), and the friendship breakup between Sandoval and Scheana (59:20). Lastly, they chat about what they are looking forward to seeing on the reunion (01:07:28).
Hosts: Jodi Walker and Zack Peter
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
