Hobby Impact of the Celtics’ Win Over the Sixers and Baseball Prospects With Jonathan Mayo

Mike and Jesse start the pod by talking about the Celtics’ win over the Sixers and what it means for the card market (2:44). Then they talk about new product releases (19:55) before Jonathan Mayo from MLB Pipeline joins to discuss some prospects and his upcoming book, Smart, Wrong, and Lucky: The Origin Stories of Baseball’s Unexpected Stars (26:37). They finish up by answering your mailbag questions (47:08)!
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Jonathan Mayo
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
