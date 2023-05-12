 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Premieres, Plus ‘New Jersey’ Episode 14

Plus, Rachel is joined by Chelsea Stark-Jones to recap the Season 15 premiere of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

By Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Bravo


Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry kick off the episode with a breakdown of the Bravo news of the week (3:00) before diving into the premiere of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard (18:24). Then, Rachel and Callie discuss Season 13, Episode 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (36:33). After the break, Rachel is joined by Chelsea Stark-Jones to recap the Season 15 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (53:09).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Producers: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Reality TV Podcast

The Latest

Clyde v East Fife - Cinch League One Playoff
Play

The Ripple Effects of Relegation From the Premier League

James, Jack, Wolverine, Harry, and Cai discuss the landscape of the relegation battle, the ripples that got them to this point and, what will happen moving forward

By James Lawrence Allcott

Friday Night Game 6 Previews. Plus, Does Philly or Boston Have the Edge in Game 7?

The guys also discuss whether the Warriors dynasty is coming to a close

By John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bet for Friday’s Games

What’s the most tempting side as the Knicks and Heat square off in Game 6? Check out The Ringer Gambling Show’s betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer
Play

The Best NBA Playoff Fits and New J Balvin X Jordan Kicks

Wosny Lambre breaks down some new off-court fits from Jayson Tatum, P.J. Tucker, and Evan Fournier

By Wosny Lambre

As Start-up Football Leagues Fight for Survival, Luis Perez Has Become the King of Spring

From the AAF to the USFL to multiple incarnations of the XFL, spring football leagues are trying—and often failing—to exist in the NFL’s massive shadow. But at the heart of these developmental leagues are players like Perez, who just keep fighting for a chance to play.

By Rodger Sherman

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Will Poulter in the House!

Will discusses his journey in acting and what it was like to step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Will is an Arsenal fan, there’s also some chat about Bukayo Saka and the season so far.

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and 1 more