‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Premieres, Plus ‘New Jersey’ Episode 14

Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry kick off the episode with a breakdown of the Bravo news of the week (3:00) before diving into the premiere of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard (18:24). Then, Rachel and Callie discuss Season 13, Episode 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (36:33). After the break, Rachel is joined by Chelsea Stark-Jones to recap the Season 15 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (53:09).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Producers: Devon Manze
Subscribe: Spotify