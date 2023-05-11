

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best movie soundtrack album! They start by talking about the history of movie soundtracks (13:15). Then, they go through pretrial dismissals and give out some awards (30:24) before finally revealing their picks for the best movie soundtrack album (1:03:46)! They also read some listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:21:38).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best movie soundtrack album? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What is the best movie soundtrack album? Dave: ‘Romeo + Juliet’

Joanna: ‘Almost Famous’

Neil: ‘The Commitments’

Listener (Reagan): ‘Purple Rain’ vote view results 29% Dave: ‘Romeo + Juliet’ (79 votes)

16% Joanna: ‘Almost Famous’ (45 votes)

52% Neil: ‘The Commitments’ (140 votes)

0% Listener (Reagan): ‘Purple Rain’ (2 votes) 266 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

