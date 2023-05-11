 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best Movie Soundtrack Album

What’s the best movie soundtrack album? Dave, Jo, and Neil debate the best of the best on this week’s ‘Trial by Content’

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best movie soundtrack album! They start by talking about the history of movie soundtracks (13:15). Then, they go through pretrial dismissals and give out some awards (30:24) before finally revealing their picks for the best movie soundtrack album (1:03:46)! They also read some listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:21:38).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best movie soundtrack album? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the best movie soundtrack album?

view results
  • 29%
    Dave: ‘Romeo + Juliet’
    (79 votes)
  • 16%
    Joanna: ‘Almost Famous’
    (45 votes)
  • 52%
    Neil: ‘The Commitments’
    (140 votes)
  • 0%
    Listener (Reagan): ‘Purple Rain’
    (2 votes)
266 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

