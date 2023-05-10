 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

76ers and Nuggets Take the Lead, Plus a Wednesday Night Preview and Best Bets

The boys also wonder whether the Knicks have any life left in them

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Five Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


The East Coast Bias boys react to the Celtics and Suns each being one loss away from elimination (1:00) and share how to bet them if you think they can come back (11:00). Then, Raheem reveals tonight’s The Hundred pick (22:00), and the boys wonder if the Knicks have any life left in them (28:00). Finally, they close the show by detailing what has gone wrong for the Warriors (34:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

