Will Packer on ‘Praise This,’ Plus Donald Trump Arrested

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the expulsion of Congress members from the Tennessee House of Representatives (0:19), before welcoming AP journalist Michael Sisak to break down the arrest and arraignment of Donald Trump (22:27). Then producer Will Packer joins for a “delightful” interview to discuss his newest film, Praise This (54:34).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay

Guest: Will Packer and Michael Sisak

Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

