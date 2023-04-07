 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Packer on ‘Praise This,’ Plus Donald Trump Arrested

Van and Rachel also react to the expulsion of Congress members from the Tennessee House of Representatives

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the expulsion of Congress members from the Tennessee House of Representatives (0:19), before welcoming AP journalist Michael Sisak to break down the arrest and arraignment of Donald Trump (22:27). Then producer Will Packer joins for a “delightful” interview to discuss his newest film, Praise This (54:34).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Will Packer and Michael Sisak
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

