Trial Royale: The Nicolas Cage Match. Round One—Un-Caged Division



It’s a Cage match! This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna begin another Trial Royale! In this multi-week series, they’ll be pitting Nicolas Cage movies against each other to determine the best Nicolas Cage movie ever. First up is the Un-Caged division.

They start the pod by talking about their anticipation for Cage’s upcoming movie, Renfield, and his status as a nepo baby (6:47). Then they go through some pretrial dismissals and give out some awards (29:02). Later, they discuss the listener submissions chosen to be in the Un-Caged division of the poll (42:34).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best movie in the Un-Caged division? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What is the best Nicolas Cage movie in the Un-Caged division? ‘National Treasure’

‘Face/Off’

‘The Rock’

‘Con-Air’ vote view results 12% ‘National Treasure’ (59 votes)

30% ‘Face/Off’ (142 votes)

33% ‘The Rock’ (157 votes)

23% ‘Con-Air’ (110 votes) 468 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

