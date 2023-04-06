 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trial Royale: The Nicolas Cage Match. Round One—Un-Caged Division

In this multi-week Trial Royale, we’re pitting Nicolas Cage movies against each other to determine his best movie ever. First up? The Un-Caged division.

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
It’s a Cage match! This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna begin another Trial Royale! In this multi-week series, they’ll be pitting Nicolas Cage movies against each other to determine the best Nicolas Cage movie ever. First up is the Un-Caged division.

They start the pod by talking about their anticipation for Cage’s upcoming movie, Renfield, and his status as a nepo baby (6:47). Then they go through some pretrial dismissals and give out some awards (29:02). Later, they discuss the listener submissions chosen to be in the Un-Caged division of the poll (42:34).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best movie in the Un-Caged division? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

