Leaf Trading Card Update and Jimmy Butler Card Prices

Mike and Jesse start by following up on some big hobby-related stories and talking about Jimmy Butler’s card prices (2:19). Then, they are joined by Dan and Doug from Mojobreak to talk about their experience breaking Bowman (15:51). Later, they talk to Steve Greenberg from Greenie Sports Cards about the state of card shows (45:47). And they finish up by talking a bit about the NBA playoffs and answering your mailbag questions (53:36).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Dan Anderson, Doug Caskey, and Steve Greenberg
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
