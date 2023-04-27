 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Leaf Trading Card Update and Jimmy Butler Card Prices

And later they delve into the NBA playoffs for a smidge, then answer some mailbag questions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start by following up on some big hobby-related stories and talking about Jimmy Butler’s card prices (2:19). Then, they are joined by Dan and Doug from Mojobreak to talk about their experience breaking Bowman (15:51). Later, they talk to Steve Greenberg from Greenie Sports Cards about the state of card shows (45:47). And they finish up by talking a bit about the NBA playoffs and answering your mailbag questions (53:36).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Dan Anderson, Doug Caskey, and Steve Greenberg
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

