You thought we were done with Cage didn’t you? Guess again! It turns out that Nic Cage has a list of favorite movies that he’s made. So this week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss the best of Nic Cage’s favorite Nic Cage movies. They start by giving out some “Cagie” Awards, playing a little game, and talking about the one movie on Nic’s list that didn’t make the poll (14:14). Then they break down the four movies that did make the poll and talk about which is their favorite (49:02).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best of Nic Cage’s favorite Nic Cage movies? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Poll What is the best of Nic Cage’s favorite Nic Cage movies? ‘Bringing Out the Dead’

‘Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans’

‘Mandy’

‘Pig’ vote view results 37% ‘Bringing Out the Dead’ (230 votes)

45% ‘Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans’ (279 votes)

13% ‘Mandy’ (81 votes)

4% ‘Pig’ (30 votes) 620 votes total Vote Now

