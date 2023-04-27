 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Best of Nic Cage’s Favorite Nic Cage Movies

Dave, Jo, and Neil talk Nic Cage’s list of favorite movies featuring himself, which one on his list is the best, and more

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Lionsgate

You thought we were done with Cage didn’t you? Guess again! It turns out that Nic Cage has a list of favorite movies that he’s made. So this week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss the best of Nic Cage’s favorite Nic Cage movies. They start by giving out some “Cagie” Awards, playing a little game, and talking about the one movie on Nic’s list that didn’t make the poll (14:14). Then they break down the four movies that did make the poll and talk about which is their favorite (49:02).

Now it's up to you to decide! What's the best of Nic Cage's favorite Nic Cage movies?

You can send your picks for next week's topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics.

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Poll

What is the best of Nic Cage’s favorite Nic Cage movies?

view results
  • 37%
    ‘Bringing Out the Dead’
    (230 votes)
  • 45%
    ‘Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans’
    (279 votes)
  • 13%
    ‘Mandy’
    (81 votes)
  • 4%
    ‘Pig’
    (30 votes)
620 votes total Vote Now

