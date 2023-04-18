 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Heartbreaking Ralph Yarl Situation and the Ghost of Freakniks Past

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the heartbreaking and terrifying news surrounding the shooting of teen Ralph Yarl

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the heartbreaking and terrifying news surrounding the shooting of teen Ralph Yarl (28:15), before going over some disturbing resurfaced comments made by David Choe (53:40). Then they talk about the lawsuits threatening Hulu as the upcoming documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told looms over past attendees (01:12:21).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
Additional Production: Aleya Zenieris

