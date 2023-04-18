The Heartbreaking Ralph Yarl Situation and the Ghost of Freakniks Past

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the heartbreaking and terrifying news surrounding the shooting of teen Ralph Yarl (28:15), before going over some disturbing resurfaced comments made by David Choe (53:40). Then they talk about the lawsuits threatening Hulu as the upcoming documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told looms over past attendees (01:12:21).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
Additional Production: Aleya Zenieris
