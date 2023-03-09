 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Avoid Buying Fake Cards With Ryan Nolan

Plus, the guys do an edition of Straight Facts, Homie and break down some big stories in the hobby. They’re later joined by Ryan Nolan to talk about how to avoid buying fake cards.

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod with a quick Bowman’s Best review (3:26) before discussing Kyrie Irving and Aaron Rodgers card prices (9:43). Then, they do another edition of Straight Facts, Homie and break down some big stories in the hobby (15:06). Later, they are joined by Ryan Nolan, author of Spotting Fakes: Examining the Top 50 Fake Sports Cards to talk about how to avoid buying fake cards (26:18). Finally, they answer your mailbag questions (46:52).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Ryan Nolan
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

