How to Avoid Buying Fake Cards With Ryan Nolan

Mike and Jesse start the pod with a quick Bowman’s Best review (3:26) before discussing Kyrie Irving and Aaron Rodgers card prices (9:43). Then, they do another edition of Straight Facts, Homie and break down some big stories in the hobby (15:06). Later, they are joined by Ryan Nolan, author of Spotting Fakes: Examining the Top 50 Fake Sports Cards to talk about how to avoid buying fake cards (26:18). Finally, they answer your mailbag questions (46:52).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Ryan Nolan
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
