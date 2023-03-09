

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate what the worst song to win Best Original Song at the Oscars is. They start by discussing the history of the category and some of their favorite winners (3:49). Then, they lay out the rules of the debate and go through some pretrial dismissals (23:20). Later, they reveal their picks for the worst Best Original Song winner (40:35), before reading some listener submissions and choosing one to add to the final poll (57:38).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What was the worst song to win the Best Original Song Oscar? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What was the worst song to win Best Original Song at the Oscars? Joanna: "You Light Up My Life" from ‘You Light Up My Life’

Dave: "I Need to Wake Up" from ‘An Inconvenient Truth’

Neil: "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah" from ‘Song of the South’

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

