Why the Hobby Should Feel Optimism Around Wax. Plus, NBA and NFL Talk.

Mike and Jesse start the pod by discussing why they believe wax is in a good spot for the hobby (04:00). Then, they discuss recent criticisms from hobbyists directed toward Fanatics (15:01). After, they discuss Ja Morant stepping away from the Grizzlies after brandishing a gun at a club (37:45) and NFL news around the league (43:25). Finally, they end by talking about new releases (44:22) and answering your mailbag questions (59:09).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
