 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What Does the Defensive Player of the Year Winner Reveal About the State of NBA Offenses?

Seerat and Kyle also make their picks for this year’s award

By Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images


Seerat and Kyle get together to discuss the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. They begin by talking about the history of the award and some of the significant winners in the past who have come to define it. Next, they profile two of the current front-runners for the trophy, Brook Lopez and Jaren Jackson Jr., and highlight the unique defensive skill sets they provide for their respective squads (22:40). They end the pod by examining players who could be future DPOYs and make their pick for who should win it this year (47:31).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Benjamin Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Answer

The Latest

50 Shades of WR Prospects and Lamar Jackson’s Trade Request

The guys discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the wideouts in this year’s draft class

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

The 2008 Movie Draft

Sean, Amanda, and Chris conduct another round of drafting

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

Rapid ‘WrestleMania’ Predictions, Ronda Rousey’s Downfall, and the NXT Rabbit Hole

Rosenberg and SGG also take a deep dive into NXT, talk Andy Kaufman’s career, and look ahead to ‘WrestleMania’

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

MVP Impact After Embiid Sits Out vs. Jokic, Ryan Whitney on Hockey Guy vs. NBA Guy, Plus ‘Succession’ Is Back!

Ryen also talks Kings-Timberwolves, the 8-seed New Orleans Pelicans, and the Houston Rockets in Tales From the Couch

By Ryen Russillo

Elite Eight Recap, Play-in Watch, MLB Futures, and Way-Too-Early NFL Odds

The East Coast Bias boys also preview the March Madness Final Four and share their best bets of the night

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Lamar Jackson Wants a Trade. Does He Have the Power to Get Out of Baltimore?

If you believe Lamar Jackson’s tweets, his time with the Ravens is over. If you listen to John Harbaugh, Jackson will be back in Baltimore. As their stalemate continues, which side actually has leverage?

By Nora Princiotti