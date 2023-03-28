What Does the Defensive Player of the Year Winner Reveal About the State of NBA Offenses?

Seerat and Kyle get together to discuss the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. They begin by talking about the history of the award and some of the significant winners in the past who have come to define it. Next, they profile two of the current front-runners for the trophy, Brook Lopez and Jaren Jackson Jr., and highlight the unique defensive skill sets they provide for their respective squads (22:40). They end the pod by examining players who could be future DPOYs and make their pick for who should win it this year (47:31).
Hosts: Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Benjamin Cruz
