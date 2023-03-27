 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Retail King Discusses the Whatnot Scandal, Market Check-in With ‘Soccer Cards United,’ and the Most Undervalued Legends in the Hobby

Plus, the guys discuss F1 and new releases

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Chicago White Sox Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse are joined by Retail King to discuss their big Whatnot scandal (0:40). Then, the guys talk about some of the most undervalued legends in the hobby (21:16). Later, Jason and Enzo from Soccer Cards United join the pod to talk a little F1 and answer some questions about the soccer card market (33:39). They close by talking new releases and answering your mailbag questions (51:27).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Retail King, Jason Flynn, and Enzo Patriarca
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

Play

Who Is the Best Mandalorian?

Jomi Adeniran and Van Lathan Jr. of ‘The Midnight Boys’ talk all things Mandalorian with honorary Midnight Boy Arjuna Ramgopal

By Jomi Adeniran, Van Lathan, and 1 more

We Have Arrived. ‘WrestleMania’ Week Is Here!

David and Kaz kick off the biggest week of the ‘Ringer Wrestling Show’ feed to get you hyped for ‘WrestleMania 39’

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Breaking Down the Dallas Mavericks’ Recent Struggles, and Do We Believe Their Raps? Plus, ‘Snowfall’ Talk.

Logan and Raja debate the status of the teams fighting for playoff spots in the West as the final stretch of the regular season approaches

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Apple’s Billion-Dollar Bet on Movie Theaters

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss his report about Apple planning to get into the theatrical business in a big way

By Matthew Belloni

The MVP Debate Is No Longer About Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid

The two superstar centers are natural foils who play the same position in completely different ways, which has whipped the MVP race into a frenzied referendum about analytics, defense, the history of the award, and other issues that are much bigger than the players involved

By Rob Mahoney

Vikingo and Kenny Omega Turned Their Dream Match Into a Beautiful Reality

Elsewhere, Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh continue their battle while Timothy Thatcher takes on AIW hero Dominic Garrini

By Phil Schneider