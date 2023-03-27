Retail King Discusses the Whatnot Scandal, Market Check-in With ‘Soccer Cards United,’ and the Most Undervalued Legends in the Hobby

Mike and Jesse are joined by Retail King to discuss their big Whatnot scandal (0:40). Then, the guys talk about some of the most undervalued legends in the hobby (21:16). Later, Jason and Enzo from Soccer Cards United join the pod to talk a little F1 and answer some questions about the soccer card market (33:39). They close by talking new releases and answering your mailbag questions (51:27).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Retail King, Jason Flynn, and Enzo Patriarca
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
