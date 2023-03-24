We Interview Gizelle Bryant! Plus, ‘New Jersey’ Episode 7 and ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Episodes 1-3.

Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry begin today’s Morally Corrupt with a discussion about the Bravo news of the week (1:00) before breaking down Season 13, Episode 7 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (17:35). Then, Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker to discuss the first three episodes in Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (34:13). Finally, Callie interviews Ultimate Girls Trip star Gizelle Bryant all about her dramatic trip to Thailand (1:05:35).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Gizelle Bryant, Callie Curry, and Jodi Walker
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
