 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

We Interview Gizelle Bryant! Plus, ‘New Jersey’ Episode 7 and ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Episodes 1-3.

Rachel, Callie, Jodi go over this week’s Bravo news, and are later joined by Gizelle herself to talk about that dramatic trip to Thailand

By Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, and Jodi Walker
Bravo


Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry begin today’s Morally Corrupt with a discussion about the Bravo news of the week (1:00) before breaking down Season 13, Episode 7 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (17:35). Then, Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker to discuss the first three episodes in Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (34:13). Finally, Callie interviews Ultimate Girls Trip star Gizelle Bryant all about her dramatic trip to Thailand (1:05:35).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Gizelle Bryant, Callie Curry, and Jodi Walker
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Reality TV Podcast

The Latest

A TikTok Ban Feels Closer Than Ever. Tech Privacy Protection Still Feels Miles Away.

Thursday brought Congress one step closer to banning the Chinese-owned TikTok in the U.S. It also raised questions about user data and privacy regulation throughout the tech sector as a whole.

By Alyssa Bereznak

Lionsgate Film Chief Joe Drake on ‘John Wick’ and the Modern Independent Studio

Matt is joined by the chair of the motion picture group at Lionsgate, Joe Drake, to talk about how the ‘John Wick’ series came to be and the future of the franchise

By Matthew Belloni

Karl-Anthony Towns on His Return and the T-Wolves’ Past, Present, and Future

Towns reflects on Minnesota’s warm welcome, his big 22-point return, and how the team held it down without him for almost four months

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

‘Rye Lane’ Star Vivian Oparah in the House! Plus, England’s Win and Kane’s Record!

Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn to chat briefly about Julian Nagelsmann’s rumoured departure from Bayern, then star of ‘Rye Lane’ Vivian Oparah joins to talk about the new movie that is taking the film world by storm

By Ian Wright

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ski Accident Court Case: An FAQ

Because there are many questions to be answered, such as: Why did Gwyneth show up to court looking like Adam Driver in ‘House of Gucci,’ and is this the richest, whitest dispute ever put on trial?

By Jodi Walker

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight Leans. Plus, NBA Thoughts and Best Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys look back at the Sweet 16 games and preview the Elite Eight. Then they discuss who will avoid the play-in in the NBA.

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more