The Nike Feud With StockX Takes a New Turn

Wosny Lambre also breaks down some new off-court fits from Trae Young, James Harden, and Josh Christopher

By Wosny Lambre

The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre breaks down some new off-court fits from Trae Young, James Harden, and Josh Christopher. He also discusses the new Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Olive” releasing in April, the official images of the Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Red,” and news from the Nike v. StockX lawsuit.

