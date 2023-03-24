The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre breaks down some new off-court fits from Trae Young, James Harden, and Josh Christopher. He also discusses the new Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Olive” releasing in April, the official images of the Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Red,” and news from the Nike v. StockX lawsuit.
The Nike Feud With StockX Takes a New Turn
Wosny Lambre also breaks down some new off-court fits from Trae Young, James Harden, and Josh Christopher
