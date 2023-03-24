Tekashi 6ix9ine and Privacy in the Age of Social Media

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s appearance before lawmakers as his company faces a potential ban in the U.S. (14:45), before reacting to the video of Tekashi 6ix9ine getting attacked in a gym locker room (37:53). Then, Sheryl Lee Ralph says she was sexually assaulted by a TV judge (51:23), and Burna Boy reignites diasporic discussions (1:05:40).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
