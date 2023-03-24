 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Privacy in the Age of Social Media

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay also discuss TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s appearance before lawmakers as his company faces a potential ban in the U.S

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s appearance before lawmakers as his company faces a potential ban in the U.S. (14:45), before reacting to the video of Tekashi 6ix9ine getting attacked in a gym locker room (37:53). Then, Sheryl Lee Ralph says she was sexually assaulted by a TV judge (51:23), and Burna Boy reignites diasporic discussions (1:05:40).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

