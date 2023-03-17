 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What Will Adidas Do With Their $1.3 Billion Worth of Unsold Yeezys?

Wosny Lambre also discusses the New Balance x Action Bronson collaboration, a new pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs, and some off-court fits from Evan Fournier, Anthony Davis, and Damian Lillard

By Wosny Lambre

The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre discusses the New Balance x Action Bronson collaboration, a new pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs, and the unsold Yeezys after Adidas parted ways with Kanye West. Wos also breaks down some off-court fits from Evan Fournier, Anthony Davis, and Damian Lillard.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Friday Night March Madness Bracket Preview, Jets Playoff Odds, and NBA Weekend Bets

The East Coast Bias boys also review the first full day of the NCAA tournament

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Mailbag: Why Does the Internet Make Us Depressed? Where Does Good Writing Come From? Is College Worth It Anymore?

Derek answers your burning questions in a special mailbag episode!

By Derek Thompson

Introducing ‘Blackballed’

‘Blackballed,’ a new podcast, covers Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, Bill Willis, and Marion Motley, who reintegrated professional football in 1946. The burying of their story, and the secret ban on Black players that came before, is a critical piece of the history of the NFL’s complicated relationship with race.

By Chelsea Stark and Lex Pryor

House Bill 999 and Criticisms of Kamala

Plus, a discussion about a therapist who decided to stop accepting male clients

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Day 1 March Madness Rapid Reactions With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and J. Kyle Mann go over the upsets, close calls, and standout players from Day 1 of March Madness

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

Lady Gaga’s Oscar Performance, Lindsay Lohan’s Pregnancy, and Miley Cyrus’s ‘LOL’

Plus, reacting to Law Roach’s retirement announcement

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more