 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Ringer Staff’s 2023 March Madness Brackets

We set out looking for one perfect bracket and found 22 of them

By The Ringer Staff
Getty Images/Ringer illustration

The 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is here. That means it’s time to choose Cinderellas, to behold the big-man revolution, and to have Ringer staffers submit their extremely official picks for this year’s bracket. Some of the entries below were filled out by college basketball experts; others were filled out by people with very lovely handwriting. They are all equally, and completely, correct. Happy March.

Kevin O’Connor

J. Kyle Mann

Alexa Coubal

Alex Lee

Alex Stamas

Andrew Gruttadaro

Ben Cruz

Craig Horlbeck

Danny Heifetz

Isaac Levy-Rubinett

Isaiah Blakely

Jomi Adeniran

Kai Grady

Kate Halliwell

Keith Fujimoto

Kiera Givens

Lindsay Jones

Logan Rhoades

Matt Dollinger

Megan Schuster

Michael Pina

Riley McAtee

Next Up In March Madness

The Latest

The 2023 March Madness Cinderella Guide

From hot shooters to adorable mascots to small programs experiencing a glow-up, here’s everything you need to know to pick upsets in the 2023 men’s NCAA tournament

By Rodger Sherman

The Warriors’ Road Woes Are One of the Season’s Most Confounding Mysteries

The defending champs are winless in their last eight away games and are just 7-26 on the road this season. Can Golden State reverse this perplexing trend tonight at the Clippers?

By Zach Kram

Why ‘The Last of Us’ Succeeded—and What Other Video Game Adaptations Can Take From It

The hit HBO series was uniquely suited to thrive, but there are a few lessons for any show looking to follow in its footsteps

By Justin Charity

The Identity Crisis of ‘Ted Lasso’

AFC Richmond tries to balance winning and culture in the show’s third season—while the series at large seems headed toward its end

By Miles Surrey

Impactful Bears Signings and Falling Out of Love With College Basketball

Jason breaks down what Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards will add to the Bears defense

By Jason Goff

The NBA Center Revolution, March Madness Picks, and the WWE’s Gambling Idea With Kevin O’Connor, Tate Frazier, and Brian Gewirtz

Plus, discussing the most important NBA draft prospects playing in the NCAA tournament

By Bill Simmons, Kevin O'Connor, and 1 more