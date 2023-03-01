 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Survivor’ Season 44 Premiere

Tyson and Riley are joined by Reiman (Spencer) Bledsoe to compare first-timers and reoccurring competitors, as well as the different types of advantages this season

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee return for Season 44 of Survivor. They are joined by Reiman (Spencer) Bledsoe—a two-time player from Survivor: Cagayan and Survivor: Cambodia—to help recap the premiere episode. Reiman compares the new first-timers to reoccurring competitors, as well as the different types of advantages this season. They also discuss this episode’s injury, strategy versus luck, the idol play, and so much more.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Reiman (Spencer) Bledsoe
Producer: Ashleigh Smith

