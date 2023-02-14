 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Super Bowl LVII and Dr. Peniel Joseph on Chauvinism in the Civil Rights Movement

Plus, the government gets cagey about the UFOs that have been shot down

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan

Van and Rachel discuss Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance and other happenings around the big game (15:47). Then, Dr. Peniel Joseph is back to discuss the role of Black women throughout the fight for civil rights (42:33) and give a book recommendation (1:23:28). Plus, the government gets cagey about the shooting down of UFOs (1:26:37).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Dr. Peniel E. Joseph
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

