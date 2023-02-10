 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

We Interview Ashley Darby! Plus ‘New Jersey’ Episode 1 and ‘Potomac’ Episode 17.

Ashley chats about the Juan Dixon allegations, where she stands with Chris and Candiace, all the drama from the upcoming reunion, and more

By Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, and Chelsea Stark
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 20 Photo by: Heidi Gutman/BRAVO via Getty Images


Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry begin today’s Morally Corrupt by delivering the piping hot Bravo tea from this past week (2:43) before breaking down Season 13, Episode 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (11:38). Then, they move on to discuss The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finale (33:56). Finally, Chelsea Stark-Jones chats with Potomac star Ashley Darby about the Juan Dixon allegations, where Ashley stands with Chris and Candiace, all the drama from the upcoming reunion, and more (55:12)!

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Ashley Darby
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

