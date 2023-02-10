We Interview Ashley Darby! Plus ‘New Jersey’ Episode 1 and ‘Potomac’ Episode 17.



Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry begin today’s Morally Corrupt by delivering the piping hot Bravo tea from this past week (2:43) before breaking down Season 13, Episode 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (11:38). Then, they move on to discuss The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finale (33:56). Finally, Chelsea Stark-Jones chats with Potomac star Ashley Darby about the Juan Dixon allegations, where Ashley stands with Chris and Candiace, all the drama from the upcoming reunion, and more (55:12)!

Host: Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Callie Curry, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Ashley Darby

Producers: Devon Manze

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

