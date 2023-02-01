Finally! In the podcast’s first live event, Van and Rachel host a screening of Netflix’s You People, followed by a Q&A with listeners about the film (:46), the Emmanuel Acho situation (11:32), and watching the NFL after the blackballing of Colin Kaepernick (31:41).
'Higher Learning': Live With Thought Warriors
The podcast hosts its first live event! Featuring a screening of Netflix's 'You People.'
