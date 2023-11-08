‘Survivor’ Season 45, Episode 7

Tyson and Riley are back to recap the seventh exciting episode of Survivor Season 45! In today’s episode, they are joined by Ethan Zohn—a motivational speaker, former professional soccer player, and sole survivor of Survivor: Africa. They all give their opinions on the building of the Bruce versus Katurah situation, give their advice on choosing “bedfellows” on the island, and discuss what they believe are the main challenges of this episode: the balance of allies and knowing when to play with your gut.
Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Ethan Zohn
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify