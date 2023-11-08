 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Survivor’ Season 45, Episode 7

Ethan Zohn, Tyson, and Riley give their thoughts on the Bruce vs. Katurah situation, when to play with your gut, and more!

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
CBS


Tyson and Riley are back to recap the seventh exciting episode of Survivor Season 45! In today’s episode, they are joined by Ethan Zohn—a motivational speaker, former professional soccer player, and sole survivor of Survivor: Africa. They all give their opinions on the building of the Bruce versus Katurah situation, give their advice on choosing “bedfellows” on the island, and discuss what they believe are the main challenges of this episode: the balance of allies and knowing when to play with your gut.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Ethan Zohn
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Pod Has Spoken

The Latest

The Celts Lose in Philly and a Rough Night for Jaylen

Brian dives into the Celtics’ close loss to the 76ers, including Jayson Tatum’s quiet performance, concerning signs from the Celtics bench, and more

By Brian Barrett

How the Strike Derailed Oscar Season

Matt and Kyle Buchanan talk about what awards season will look like in the wake of the actors strike and what will happen after the strike ends

By Matthew Belloni

Believe It or Not: Early-Season Surprises

Justin, Rob, and Wosny discuss Scottie Barnes’s improvement, the Timberwolves defense, Cam Thomas, and more

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Surprising NBA Numbers, Plus a Super Bowl Team Confidence Draft With Sheil Kapadia

Ryen goes over James Harden’s performance with the Clippers before Sheil joins for some NFL talk

By Ryen Russillo and Sheil Kapadia

NXT Moving to CW Network, Plus Cameron Hawkins on LA Knight As a Pro Wrestling Remix

We discuss Jonathan Coachman calling MJF the no. 1 superstar in pro wrestling, Cameron Hawkins’s latest piece on LA Knight, and more

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 2 more
Play

What’s Going On With Josh Allen and the Bills?

Ben Solak takes a look at one of the NFL’s most confounding teams: the Buffalo Bills. They have a winning record and a highly ranked offense. However, if the playoffs started tomorrow, they’d be out of a spot.

By Ben Solak