Biden and the Blacks, Plus a Segment on “Sassy”

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss claims that Black voters aren’t enthusiastically in support of Joe Biden (8:34), and the new Speaker of the House’s use of a porn accountability program with his teen son (30:43). Plus, rapper Dee-1 calls out Meek Mill and Rick Ross for contradictory lyrics (34:45), the word “sassy” has social media abuzz (51:58), and a pastor takes his own life after being outed (1:11:27).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher