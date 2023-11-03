We’re in Vegas for BravoCon! Plus ‘Beverly Hills,’ ‘Salt Lake City,’ ‘New York,’ and More.

Recording live from a Vegas hotel room on BravoCon Eve, Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker begin today’s Morally Corrupt with a recap of the news of the week (5:36) before launching into a recap of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, Episode 2 (12:57). Then, Chelsea and Jodi move on to discuss The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4, Episode 8 (37:37) before finally breaking down The Real Housewives of New York reunion, Part 2 (59:16). Finally, Chelsea gives her thoughts on The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 premiere (1:15:48).
Host: Chelsea Stark-Jones
Guest: Jodi Walker
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
