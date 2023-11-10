The SAG-AFTRA Strike Is Over, Plus Tim Scott’s Very Real Girlfriend

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the Democratic victory lap following the 2023 election results (10:01) before celebrating Hollywood going back to work (29:35) and Senator Tim Scott revealing his girlfriend to the world (39:35). Plus, people are upset about Sexyy Red twerking while barefoot and pregnant (46:33), mental health and college football come into question (57:44), and Keke Palmer files a restraining order against Darius Jackson (1:09:56).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
