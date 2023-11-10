 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The SAG-AFTRA Strike Is Over, Plus Tim Scott’s Very Real Girlfriend

‌Van and Rachel also react to the Democratic victory lap following the 2023 election results

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

‌Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the Democratic victory lap following the 2023 election results (10:01) before celebrating Hollywood going back to work (29:35) and Senator Tim Scott revealing his girlfriend to the world (39:35). Plus, people are upset about Sexyy Red twerking while barefoot and pregnant (46:33), mental health and college football come into question (57:44), and Keke Palmer files a restraining order against Darius Jackson (1:09:56).

‌Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Higher Learning

The Latest

What Most People Get Wrong About Wealth, Fame, and Happiness

Author Morgan Housel joins Derek to talk about the value of focusing on what stays the same in an ever-changing world

By Derek Thompson

OSP Top 10 Stories and Remembering Coach Knight With Eamonn Brennan

Tate and Eamonn discuss their top 10 stories in college basketball, including bats in the Lawlor Events Center, USC’s strong start vs. Kansas State, Indiana’s struggles vs. Florida Gulf Coast, and more

By Tate Frazier

The Great Kit Kat Shipping Scam, Mindy Kaling’s Salad, and Tasting Pocas Bubble Tea

Plus, Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Play

Sweet Potato Pie

Malcolm Livingston II joins to share a remarkable, hero-worthy recipe he developed

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Harden and the Clippers’ Rocky Start, and Why the Sixers Are Now Thriving

Plus, Austin and Pausha talk about Giannis’s ridiculous ejection from the Bucks-Pistons game

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Does NBA Media Need to Do Better? Plus: That’s True, That Might Be True, Or That’s Ridiculous.

Plus, as the in-season tournament continues, Verno suggests an idea to help differentiate those games from the rest

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor