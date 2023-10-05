 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Best Acting Performance by a Real-Life Musician

Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best performance by a real-life musician: Lady Gaga in ‘A Star Is Born,’ Frank Sinatra in ‘From Here to Eternity,’ Will Smith in ‘Men in Black,’ or Dolly Parton in ‘9 to 5’

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best acting performance by a real-life musician! They start by talking about the inspiration for the debate and playing a trivia game about musicians in movies (8:14). Then, they discuss pretrial dismissals and awards (23:54), before revealing their picks for the best acting performance by a real-life musician (45:49). Finally, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:02:49).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best acting performance by a real-life musician? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the best acting performance by a real-life musician?

    Neil: Lady Gaga in ‘A Star Is Born’
    Joanna: Frank Sinatra in ‘From Here to Eternity’
    Dave: Will Smith in ‘Men in Black’
    Listener: Dolly Parton in ‘9 to 5’
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

