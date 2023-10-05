This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best acting performance by a real-life musician! They start by talking about the inspiration for the debate and playing a trivia game about musicians in movies (8:14). Then, they discuss pretrial dismissals and awards (23:54), before revealing their picks for the best acting performance by a real-life musician (45:49). Finally, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:02:49).
Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best acting performance by a real-life musician? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!
You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!
Poll
What is the best acting performance by a real-life musician?
-
38%
Neil: Lady Gaga in ‘A Star Is Born’
-
11%
Joanna: Frank Sinatra in ‘From Here to Eternity’
-
38%
Dave: Will Smith in ‘Men in Black’
-
11%
Listener: Dolly Parton in ‘9 to 5’
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo
