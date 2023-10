The Ringer’s Ben Solak talks through first overall pick Bryce Young’s rookie season so far. His tape can be rough to watch, but with new coaches, a shaky O-line, and a WR corps devoid of star power, it’d be reasonable to place the blame for his lackluster performance elsewhere. The Carolina Panthers have put their faith in Bryce, but his future might depend on his ability to evolve his reads, timing, and ball placement.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS