Two Israel-Palestine Historians Explain: How Did We Get Here? And What Happens Next?

How did we get here? The eminent Israeli historian Benny Morris walks us through the origins of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, from antiquity to October 7. And the excellent historian of Palestine Zachary Foster digs into the often misunderstood history of the rise of Hamas. Finally, both share their thoughts on Israel’s military response, the future of the conflict, and the “missing moderate middle” on both sides.
Host: Derek Thompson
Guests; Benny Morris & Zachary Foster
Producer: Devon Manze
