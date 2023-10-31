 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Keith Lee and Atlanta’s Food Scene, Plus Kai Cenat’s Jail Stream

Van and Rachel also discuss Congressman Dean Phillips’s presidential bid and the legal ramifications of knocking out an influencer

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

‌Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay remember the life of Matthew Perry (9:47) before discussing food vlogger Keith Lee’s critiques of the food and service at Atlanta restaurants (21:52), and Congressman Dean Phillips’s presidential bid (54:48). Then, a dip into youth culture to talk Kai Cenat’s jail livestream (1:07:56), and the legal ramifications of knocking out an influencer (1:19:36).

‌Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

