Keith Lee and Atlanta’s Food Scene, Plus Kai Cenat’s Jail Stream

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay remember the life of Matthew Perry (9:47) before discussing food vlogger Keith Lee’s critiques of the food and service at Atlanta restaurants (21:52), and Congressman Dean Phillips’s presidential bid (54:48). Then, a dip into youth culture to talk Kai Cenat’s jail livestream (1:07:56), and the legal ramifications of knocking out an influencer (1:19:36).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
