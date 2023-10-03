Arrest for the Tupac Shooting and Albert Hughes on ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’

Van and Rachel dig into the arrest of a suspect for the 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur (25:49) and a couple of big moves by Gavin Newsom (45:37). Plus, a reaction to Jay-Z’s comments on giving money to family members (1:03:39), before director Albert Hughes joins to discuss the John Wick prequel series The Continental (1:24:45) and reacts to news of the arrest for the Tupac shooting (1:43:16).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Albert Hughes
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
