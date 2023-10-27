 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

We Chat With Erin Lichy From ‘RHONY’! Plus, the ‘Beverly Hills’ Premiere and ‘Southern Charm’ Episode 7.

Rachel and Zack also dover the tea from two Bravo marriages

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 20 Photo by: Greg Endries/BRAVO via Getty Images


Rachel Lindsay and Zack Peter kick off today’s Morally Corrupt by discussing the tea about two Bravo marriages (1:00) before launching into a recap of Southern Charm Season 9, Episode 7 (8:08). Then, Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker to dish about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premiere (15:55). Finally, Jodi talks with Erin Lichy from The Real Housewives of New York about her reunion experience, season regrets, and more (44:23)!

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Zack Peter, Jodi Walker, and Erin Lichy
Producer: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

