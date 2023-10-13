Mary Cosby on ‘WWHL!’ Plus ‘New York,’ ‘Salt Lake City,’ and ‘Southern Charm.’



Rachel and Jodi begin this week’s Morally Corrupt with a discussion about Mary Cosby’s controversial appearance on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live (2:48), before breaking down Season 14, Episode 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City (13:24) and Season 4, Episode 6 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (35:28). Then, Rachel is joined by Zack to talk about this week’s thrilling and enraging episode of Southern Charm (50:24).

Host: Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Jodi Walker and Zack Peter

Producer: Devon Manze

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

