Mary Cosby on ‘WWHL!’ Plus ‘New York,’ ‘Salt Lake City,’ and ‘Southern Charm.’

Rachel, Jodi, and Zack talk recent news in Bravo reality TV

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker
Bravo


Rachel and Jodi begin this week’s Morally Corrupt with a discussion about Mary Cosby’s controversial appearance on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live (2:48), before breaking down Season 14, Episode 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City (13:24) and Season 4, Episode 6 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (35:28). Then, Rachel is joined by Zack to talk about this week’s thrilling and enraging episode of Southern Charm (50:24).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Jodi Walker and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

