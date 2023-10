The Ringer’s Ben Solak talks about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and the adjustments that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has made to help Fields after his struggles early in the season. Wide receiver D.J. Moore has been a boon to the Bears offense, and the schemes and routes that Getsy has implemented have fans in Chicago hopeful for more performances like the Bears’ win over the Commanders in Week 5.

