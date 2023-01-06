The Jen Shah Sentencing! Plus ‘Potomac’ Episode 12 and ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 13



We begin this week’s episode of Morally Corrupt with an emergency discussion between Zack Peter, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Jodi Walker about the results of Jen Shah’s sentencing trial (00:51), before Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry swoop in to chat about the other Bravo news of the week (22:53). Rachel and Callie then break down Season 7, Episode 12 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (37:45) before Callie is rejoined by Jodi to give their thoughts on Season 3, Episode 13 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (50:27).

Host: Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Zack Peter, Jodi Walker, Chelsea Stark-Jones, Callie Curry

Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify