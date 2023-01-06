 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Jen Shah Sentencing! Plus ‘Potomac’ Episode 12 and ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 13

Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry also chat about the other Bravo news of the week

By Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, Chelsea Stark, and Callie Curry
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 06, 2023 Photo by Gotham/GC Images


We begin this week’s episode of Morally Corrupt with an emergency discussion between Zack Peter, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Jodi Walker about the results of Jen Shah’s sentencing trial (00:51), before Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry swoop in to chat about the other Bravo news of the week (22:53). Rachel and Callie then break down Season 7, Episode 12 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (37:45) before Callie is rejoined by Jodi to give their thoughts on Season 3, Episode 13 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (50:27).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Zack Peter, Jodi Walker, Chelsea Stark-Jones, Callie Curry
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

